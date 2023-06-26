Silversea Appoints Teresa Ignacio as AVP Global Guest Services

Silversea Cruises announced the appointment of Teresa Ignacio as assistant vice president of global guest services effective August 1.

Based in Miami, Ignacio will report to Senior Vice President of Global Sales Massimo Brancaleoni. She will collaborate with all of Silversea’s regional managing directors to develop and implement a global operational strategy.

“I am delighted to welcome Teresa to our global commercial team,” said Brancaleoni. “Teresa brings a wealth of call center operations expertise that will be instrumental in successfully elevating our brand’s world-class customer service operations for the benefit of guests and travel advisors.”

Ignacio brings over 25 years of experience to her new role. She began her career in the Philippines, working in the shipping and telco industries, before switching to lead service operations in consumer electronics and relocating to the U.S.

Before joining Silversea, Ignacio oversaw the Consumer Managed Services program on behalf of 100+ financial institution clients.

“It’s an honor to be part of the growing Silversea brand,” said Ignacio. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with some of Silversea’s global team and I’m very excited to be a key enabler, as we channel the team’s passion to strengthen the brand’s exceptional guest experience.”