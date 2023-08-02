Seattle to Build Landmark Maritime Innovation Center

The Port of Seattle Commission approved $32,600,000 to transform one of its oldest facilities, the Ship Supply Building at Fishermen’s Terminal (FT), into a new home for maritime innovation.

By building the Maritime Innovation Center (MInC) the Port will reach new Living Building Challenge (LBC) certifications. With only three currently certified Living Buildings in Seattle today, the Port wants to draw the attention of global industry leaders to Puget Sound and showcase the link between innovative technologies and the maritime industry.

The Port seeks to make Fishermen’s Terminal easier to navigate and more informative by adding new perspectives from a wider array of voices and communities.

“The transformation of the Port’s oldest building into a world-class center is a reflection of the Port’s commitment to investing in innovation so that the maritime industry and marine environment will thrive for generations to come,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman. “The Maritime Innovation Center will inspire collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, and workers that will grow our region’s blue-green economy by drawing on our heritage to create living wage careers of the future.”

A video of the building is available here.