Seabourn Venture Sets Sail on First Expedition to Northwest Passage

In a first for Seabourn and the entire Carnival Corporation, the Seabourn Venture recently embarked on its first voyage through the Northwest Passage.

Part of the ship’s maiden program in the Arctic, the on-way expedition cruise set sail from Kangerlussuaq, in Greenland, and is set to arrive in Nome, in Alaska, on September 17.

In addition to the full Northwest passage transit, the itinerary also features visits to other destinations in Greenland, such as Karrat Fjord and Sisimiut, and the Canadian Arctic, including Pond Inlet, Dundas Harbour, and Croker Bay.

The vessel is expected to complete the full transit of the waterway above the North American continent between September 3 and September 12.

In a social media post, Seabourn’s President Natalya Leahy called it a “historic day” for both Seabourn and Carnival Corporation.

She also highlighted the first to navigate the Northwest Passage, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, who went through the passage in 1903 – 1906.

“120 years after the first transit, Seabourn Venture will take her guests on an unbelievable expedition through the Northwest Passage. I would like to extend a big congratulations to everyone who has made this possible,” she said.

Getting ready to return to Antarctica for a second consecutive season, the Seabourn Venture then offers a series of repositioning voyages to South America.

The program includes a series of departures from Ushuaia, in Argentina, for expeditions that feature visits to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and more.

Sporting PC6 Polar Class standards, the Seabourn Venture was specifically designed to sail in polar and remote areas.

In addition to a series of small-ship luxury amenities, the 23,000-ton vessel also offers a range of complimentary expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more.