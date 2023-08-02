Seabourn Unveils New Dining Experiences On Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn announced an array of dining experiences and cuisines on its newest expedition ship, the Seabourn Pursuit.

Each dining option was created by Seabourn’s culinary team led by Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein.

“We take great pride in offering our extraordinary guests world-class gourmet dining prepared by our very highly skilled and passionate culinary team,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “With Seabourn Pursuit, we’ve purposefully designed the culinary offerings to elevate the ultra-luxury expedition experience. After exploring breathtaking remote destinations, our guests can unwind and create even more cherished memories over wonderfully prepared meals, a glass of wine, or a perfectly crafted cocktail.”

The new dining experiences onboard the Seabourn Pursuit include:

The Restaurant: The main dining venue available on all Seabourn ships with two new recipes added to the menu each week, totaling more than 100 new recipes per year.

The Colonnade: A casual alternative for buffet or table service breakfast.

Earth & Ocean: Available on select nights in the Colonnade, serves fresh dishes featuring traditional flavors from around the world.

The Patio: Alfresco dining for lunch.

Sushi in The Club: Serving a variety of sushi bites freshly made to order.

Seabourn Square: Serving specialty coffees, pastries, sandwiches and homemade gelati.

Pantry in the Bow Lounge: Serving light fare and refreshments.

Constellation Lounge: The Constellation Lounge offers pastries beverages, elegant afternoon Teatime and cocktail-time tapas.

24-Hour In-Suite Dining: An elevated in-suite dining menu so guests can order meals from The Restaurant menu in their suite or on their private veranda.

The Seabourn Pursuit will enter service on August 12, 2023, and will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean.