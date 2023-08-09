Scenic Sees More Millennials Joining Its Cruises

During a webinar held on Tuesday, August 22, Scenic reported seeing more millennials aboard its fleet.

Andy Fuentes, Scenic’s regional sales director, said the reason is related to the “fear of missing out” in young adults.

“Are we seeing more millennials joining our trips? The answer is actually yes,” said Fuentes.

“Typically, when you talk about river cruising, we talk about yachts or expeditions or luxpeditions; you think of maybe baby boomers, someone that is an empty nester, someone that just retired that has time to travel the world. However, things have changed in these past few years.

“We’re seeing younger guests; young professionals, honeymooners, a group of friends, we’re seeing more folks in their late twenties, in their early thirties, early forties, etc.

“People embraced this new way of traveling called YOLO travel. People want to go to these remote destinations you know, because they saw it on YouTube or social media and they have fear of missing out.”

Fuentes added that TV shows putting these destinations out there is also helping encourage millennials to spend their money on these luxury experiences instead of waiting for retirement.

“So yes, we are seeing more younger demographic,” added Fuentes.