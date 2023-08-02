Saga Sees Boom in First Time River Cruisers

aga Cruises reported that travelers new to river cruising represented more than half of the company’s bookings in the last six months (January 31-July 31, 2023).

According to a statement, this represents an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period in 2019 and an increase of 21 percent compared to the same time frame in 2022.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “More than half of our guests this year are river cruising for the first time – an increase of 32 percent versus 2019 and 21 percent versus last year.

“We put that down to a few key factors. Savvy travelers are realizing they can take five or six city breaks in just one trip, all from the comfort of one of our boutique ships – there’s no need to unpack in between each destination. They’re also aware that all-inclusive makes a huge difference as everything from food and drink to Wi-Fi and gratuities are included so there are no hidden costs to pay at the end.

“We have also introduced more seven-day cruise options, reducing the number of 14-day trips and this has proved hugely popular for people who want to test river cruising and we look forward to welcoming them back again for our 2024 season.”

Saga continues to offer early booking discounts for 2024 itineraries. Shorter itineraries available for 2024 with up to 25 percent early booking discount applied, include the seven-night Windmills and Tulips of Holland cruise (with prices starting from £1,804 per person) and the week-long Vienna and the Blue Danube cruise (prices starting at £1,519 per person).