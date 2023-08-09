Rock The Bells and Nick Cannon Announce Theme Cruise

In partnership with Sixthman, Rock The Bells is introducing Rock-N-Out on the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” starring Nick Cannon with Hitman Holla, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine and Radio Big Mack.

The event will feature music, stand-up comedy and improvised games with surprise guest appearances from the Hip-Hop figures and legends on the cruise lineup.

“The fact that the cruise sold out so quickly shows their continues to be an appetite to celebrating and honoring the culture of Hip-Hop,” said Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert. “We knew we had to go all out for the first cruise of this caliber by adding the Wild N Out crew who has been a part of the culture for decades providing Hip-Hop artists with a platform. We’re excited for what they will bring to the fans onboard.”

This first-of-its-kind cruise will offer a five-day Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl. The cruise will depart from Miami to the Bahamas on November 13, 2023.

Guests can look forward to themed parties, MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, Hip-Hop dance classes, basketball and more.

The event will include performances from Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too Short, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ and DJ Critical Hype.