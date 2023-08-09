Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Selects Candela Mamajuana for Exclusive MAREA

Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum announced the launch of Candela MAREA, a limited-edition rum crafted exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Inspired by the elegant yachting lifestyle and Caribbean flavors, Candela MAREA features premium, extra-aged Gran Reserva Dominican rum with locally sourced ingredients. The new rum is now available to travelers on the Evrima.

“We are delighted for the extraordinary opportunity to introduce our distinctive flavors to the world’s most discerning travelers on board Evrima,” said Alejandro Russo, CEO and co-founder of Candela Mamajuana. “The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers unmatched travel experiences for guests, and our mission to share the most premium flavors and ingredients of Dominican rum aligns perfectly with their world-class standards.”

The spiced rum is made using natural colors or flavors, including the Gran Reserva rum, honey and spices. Made alongside Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum, Candela MAREA is distilled from fresh-pressed local sugarcane juice, harnessing the power of renewable energy.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Candela to offer our guests the chance to savor authentic Caribbean flavors through an exclusive rum,” said Ivan Ortega, director of food and beverage of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Collaborating with visionary partners such as Candela allows us to curate indulgent experiences with coveted delights like MAREA, taking the guest journey to unparalleled heights.”

Guests can taste the extra-aged rum in the yacht’s various culinary venues and bars, such as in specialty cocktails like the Crow’s Nest. In addition, the yacht features The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection x Candela MAREA Drip Tower, a glass tower that uses slow-drip technology to produce aromatic cocktails.