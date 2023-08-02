Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals New Spa Experiences

Regent Seven Seas Cruises revealed new spa treatments that will debut onboard the Seven Seas Grandeur, setting sail in November 2023.

The ship’s Serene Spa & Wellness experience will offer a treatment menu that integrates best-in-class techniques and luxury ingredients from around the world, including new treatments using an amber and quartz crystal bed and an advanced treatment table for a Zero Gravity Wellness Massage.

Additionally, a new treatment, the Tahitian Hydration Ritual, will be available for those staying in the Regent Suite in the suite’s private spa. The company also revealed new details about the Serene Spa and Wellness features and design, including a new relaxation room.

“We are thrilled to expand our Serene Spa & Wellness offerings exclusively for our valued guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Not only can guests enjoy the relaxation of Serene Spa & Wellness services already found across the world’s most luxurious fleet, but they can now be pampered with new, innovative treatments, making their unrivaled experience even more lavish and indulgent.”

The new spa experiences feature two new treatments that harness the power of amber and quartz crystal bed. Guests can book a Hot Mineral Body Boost to alleviate muscular pain or the Poultice-Powered Muscle Release for aching muscles.

In addition, the Zero Gravity Wellness Massage features an advanced treatment table that allows for ergonomic workflows and eight table positions for a precise reach of every muscle group in a choreographed massage.

The three new treatments onboard the Seven Seas Grandeur are 75 minutes long and priced at $299 per guest.