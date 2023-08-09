Princess Announces Updates to OceanReady Embarkation

Princess Cruises announced updates to its OceanReady process. According to the company, the enhancements further expedite embarkation across its fleet.

As part of the update, “Green Lane” and “Blue Lane” embarkation have been enhanced, Princess said, making check-in more streamlined for all guests and getting them onboard faster than ever.

Now, guests who completed the required Travel Checklist steps and have received their Medallion prior to their cruise are designated as Green Lane, while guests with an incomplete checklist, as well as those opting to pick up their Medallions during embarkation, are designated as Blue Lane.

After a quick document check, Green Lane guests simply board the ship by scanning their Medallion. Blue Lane guests essentially follow similar procedures but visit a Princess representative to confirm their travel documents and complete their checklist and/or pick up their Medallion at a terminal check-in station, the company explained.

Medallion Delivery and Accessories

Beginning on September 25, 2023, pre-cruise Medallion shipping will become available for those residing in Canada.

In addition, guests who purchase a Princess Plus and Princess Premier package receive complimentary Medallion and accessory delivery, while those on a standard package can arrange to have their Medallions and accessories mailed for a fee of $10 (U.S.)/$15 (Canada).

Pre-cruise Medallion shipping is expected to expand to guests residing in Australia and the UK by early 2024.

Princess has also expanded its Medallion accessory offerings to include leather key chains for $7 each (if purchased before the cruise) and colorful Carabiner clip-on key chains for $15 each (if purchased before the cruise).

The new choices complement the assortment of bracelets, necklaces, wearables, clip-ons and lanyards, Princess said, as well as custom Medallions and other accessories.

Specialty Dining for Lunch

In other news, Princess will introduce specialty dining options for lunch. The new offering, to be rolled out fleetwide by the end of August, gives guests the chance to enjoy lunch in Crown Grill, Sabatini’s and The Catch on various days during a cruise.