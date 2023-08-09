Port of Halifax Hosts Special Ceremony for Holland America Line

The Port of Halifax hosted a shoreside ceremony to celebrate the longstanding relationship with Holland America Line on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The celebration honored the cruise line’s 150th anniversary as well as 30 years of Holland America Line cruise ship calls at the Port of Halifax.

The celebration included ceremonial drumming by the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre and a farewell performance by the 78th Highlanders.

To celebrate its longstanding relationship, the Halifax Port Authority planted 30 Holland America Line signature tulips in front of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

The Eurodam’s Captain Emiel de Vries participated in the event along with Marie Chapman, CEO of the Canadian Museum of Immigration, Krista Dempsey, vice president of real estate for the Halifax Port Authority and special guests Carolyn and Peter Matthews, who arrived at Pier 21 on a Holland America Line ship in 1971.