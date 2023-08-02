P&O Cruises Offers Double Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises announced that it is offering double onboard spending money on select itineraries in Spain, Portugal or the Canary Islands.

The offer is valid for holidays in Spain, Portugal or the Canary Islands when booked by September 4, 2023.

It is also applicable on new Select Price bookings for cruises of 12 nights or longer. Guests can use the extra onboard spending money towards a range of experiences including dining in specialty restaurants, spa treatments or shore excursions.

Featured itinerary:

A 14-night Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands voyage. Prices start from £1,199 per person with £640 onboard spending money.

The voyage aboard the Iona departs Southampton on March 16, 2024, and includes calls in Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Cadiz and Lisbon.

The price includes full board meals, entertainment and children’s clubs.

The double onboard spending offer for this itinerary is based on a Select Price fare, two guests sharing a cabin and can be combined with the existing 10 percent deposit offer.