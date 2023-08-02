Over 30 Destinations Join Cruise Baltic’s Responsible Cruising Program

Cruise Baltic has launched “Responsible Cruising,” a new strategy joined by over 30 ports and destinations in the Baltic Sea region.

The goal of the strategy is to define the sustainable cruise tourism of tomorrow while trying to reestablish cruising to exceed pre-pandemic levels at the same time, according to a statement.

With “Responsible Cruising,” Cruise Baltic aims to increase knowledge sharing by collaborating with 32 partners in the Cruise Baltic network as well as conducting dialogue with external stakeholders.

”It is when we join forces that we can make a real difference. This is reflected in our new strategy that aims to inspire our partners and stakeholders to connect, collaborate and share knowledge under common values and goals for sustainable and responsible cruise tourism. Together, we can accelerate the transition of the cruise industry,” said Klaus Bondam, director of Cruise Baltic.

“Responsible Cruising” will be Cruise Baltic’s strategy from 2023 to 2026. partners will work on strengthening the narrative of the region to showcase the diversity of each destination and reasons to visit them.

The purpose of the new strategy is to better equip the cruise industry to adjust to unexpected circumstances and improve collaboration within the cruise network as well as with stakeholders.