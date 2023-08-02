Oceania Appoints Jason Worth Vice President, International Sales

Oceania Cruises has appointed Jason Worth to the newly created role of vice president of international sales, according to a press release.

Worth, who is currently vice president, sales and general manager, Asia Pacific, will assume the new role with immediate effect. He will report to Nikki F. Upshaw, senior vice president of global sales.

Worth joined the company in 2011 and has held a series of roles since then, including as vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand, from 2019 to 2022; and vice president of finance and accounting for Asia Pacific, at parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“I am delighted that Jason will lead our international sales team. Nurturing relationships between our travel partners and our international sales team is at the heart of our business, helping us flourish over the past 20 years. This will play an equally important role in our growth plans for the next 20 years and beyond,” said Upshaw.

Worth will be responsible for overseeing sales teams in the UK, Europe, Latin America and Brazil, as well as Asia Pacific. Reporting to Worth will be Louise Craddock, director of sales, UK and Ireland; Maik A. Schlüter, director of business development, DACH; Riet Goetschalckx, director of sales, CEMEA; James Sitters, director of sales, Australia and New Zealand; and James Thomas, sales operations manager.

Worth said: “I am honored to take on this new challenge and look forward to working closely with my global colleagues as we chart a course in the next phase of the evolution of Oceania Cruises.”

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, added: “I am proud to have the best sales team in place for the best-in-class cruise brand in the world. With a vibrant and dynamic future ahead for Oceania Cruises, the revitalized international sales team, coupled with the invaluable support from our global travel partners, will ensure our award-winning brand continues to go from strength to strength.”