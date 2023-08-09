MSC Meraviglia Arrives at Heritage Wharf in Bermuda

The MSC Meraviglia arrived at Heritage Wharf in Bermuda on her inaugural call on August 28 on a cruise from New York.

The MSC Meraviglia is the largest vessel to dock at Heritage Wharf this season, according to a statement.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC Meraviglia’s arrival in Bermuda is a great milestone for MSC Cruises as we continue expanding our presence in the North American market. When we launched cruises from New York City, one of our goals was to allow guests to visit a wider variety of destinations. The response to these itineraries has been strong, which means we’ll be bringing thousands of visitors to Bermuda this season. We look forward to continuing to work with local leaders to provide our guests with a distinctive and immersive cruising experience.”

Minister of Transport Wayne Furbert said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, we extend a very special welcome to Captain Maurizio Ruggiero and his Officers, crew and the 5,179 guests onboard the MSC Meraviglia. As we celebrate with MSC the inaugural call of the Meraviglia to Bermuda, we wish MSC Cruises much success in all that they have planned in North America in the years to come.”

The MSC Meraviglia departed Heritage Wharf the following morning, August 25, 2023.