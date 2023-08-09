Metalcolour to Supply Royal Caribbean’s Next Icon Class Ship

Metalcolour will deliver approximately 350,000 square meters of DOBEL Film Laminated Steel to Royal Caribbean International’s next Icon class ship, according to a statement from the company.

The ship will be constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The first partial deliveries will take place this fall.

“We are both proud and happy for the trust and for the good cooperation we have with Royal Caribbean International and Meyer Turku,” said Ingemar Forsberg, CEO of Metalcolour Group.

“We are also particularly pleased that this year we not only have the pleasure of celebrating Metalcolour’s 50th anniversary but also one of the largest orders we have ever received for a single cruise ship.”

In early 2022, Metalcolours began delivery of DOBEL products to the Icon of the Seas including products to adorn wall panels, ceilings, doors and wet areas.

“Our DOBEL products are well known in the targeted industries for high quality and we are often praised for our flexibility as a supplier. Over the years, we have also developed innovative solutions that have been beneficial both for our customers and for the end result. It is appreciated and helps us to create long-term business relationships,” said Ingemar.