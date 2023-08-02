Marozaite Moves to Full-Time Role as CEO of Expedition Cruise Network

The Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) announced that its CEO Akvile Marozaite is set to move to a full-time role starting on August 7, 2023.

In addition to working at ECN, Marozaite worked as the UK & Scandinavia Business Development manager at Albatros Expeditions and is now moving to the permanent full-time role as the CEO of ECN.

“While I truly enjoyed my time working as a BDM for a great company that is Albatros Expeditions and I am profoundly grateful for that opportunity, I am delighted to be able to focus exclusively on growing the Expedition Cruise Network,” she said.

“Since the launch of the network, we have been humbled by the incredible support we received both from expedition cruise companies and the travel trade community, cementing our belief that this is a timely and needed organization. We are just getting started and I look forward to taking the ECN to the next level and raising awareness of this incredible form of travel amongst the travel trade,” Marozaite – who also served as ECN co-founder – added.

“In a very short time Akvile has left a lasting impression on us here at Albatros, and we are very sad to see her go. We are firm believers in the ECN and wish Akvile and Martin the very best in the future. We look forward to being part of the community over the coming years,” said Albatros Expeditions’ CCO Greg Carter.

“I am thrilled Akvile has moved to a full-time role at the ECN – with her exclusive dedication to the network we have ambitious plans for future, including in person events next year, expanded webinar program, and more,” added Martin Johnson, the Chairman of ECN.

“With 18 global expedition cruise companies and 700 travel trade professionals who have already signed up to our network, we anticipate continuing to accelerate our growth and continue delivering value to our members,” he concluded.