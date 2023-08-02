Marioff Extends BluEdge Elite Service Agreement with NCLH

Marioff announced that it has extended its BluEdge service agreement with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH) to provide maintenance services for its Marioff HI-FOG water mist fire protection systems currently on 15 ships in its fleet including those from Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“It is a great honor that NCLH entrusted Marioff and the BluEdge Elite service agreement to help ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and the assets of the company. We are equally excited that our relationship of over 20 years with NCLH is continuing,” said Kaius Kovanen, director of Marioff Marine Business Unit.

The extended BluEdge Elite Service agreement is valid through 2027 and also covers the delivery of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spare parts, 24/7 on-call emergency support and crew training.

According to the service agreement, Marioff will continue to provide the HI-FOG system with lifecycle services that help the cruise line to optimize maintenance costs.