Marine Hotel Association Ready for Symposium at Sea

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) is gearing up for its Symposium at Sea, a members-only exclusive event scheduled to take place on the new Norwegian Viva in December.

With a limited group size to maintain quality and focus, MHA members can look forward to the Symposium with key cruise line decision makers as the event brings together prominent executives and professionals from the cruise industry to engage in insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative problem-solving.

The MHA has developed a comprehensive agenda with a particular focus on key challenges that the industry is facing, including sustainability, food shortages, and other critical topics.

Agenda Highlights:

Sustainability: Exploring sustainable practices, green initiatives, and responsible tourism to reduce the environmental impact of the cruise industry.

Food and Beverage shortages: Discussing innovative strategies and partnerships to ensure a stable and reliable food supply chain for an exceptional guest dining experience.

Enhancing Guest Experience: Analyzing cutting-edge hospitality technologies and personalized services to elevate the overall cruise journey for passengers.

Regulatory Compliance: Understanding the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and its implications on the cruise industry, as well as best practices for compliance.

Industry Resilience: Strengthening the cruise industry’s resilience by identifying potential risks and adopting measures to mitigate their impact.

Following the Symposium, the MHA has scheduled its 39th Conference and Trade Show in Naples, Florida, March 24-26, 2024.