Life at Sea Cruises Announces Dive Around the World Program

Life at Sea Cruises announced the first-of-its-kind underwater adventure in partnership with The Dive Place and Scuba Diving International, available to residents who will be visiting 140 countries in 1,095 days aboard the company’s three-year world cruise.

With the new “Dive Around the World” program, residents of Life at Sea Cruises will have the chance to become scuba certified or receive advanced and specialty certifications as they embark on this unique diving journey around the world.

Miray Cruises CEO Kendra Holmes, who is a diver with 20 years of experience herself, took the initiative to take residents on a diving journey across the globe to see tectonic plates, shipwrecks and coral reefs.

“We are elated to introduce the ‘Dive Around the World’ program, inviting our residents to explore the world’s oceans while actively contributing to their conservation,” Holmes said “With the invaluable support of our partners, The Dive Place and SDI, we aspire to cultivate a community of environmentally conscious divers devoted to the safeguarding of our marine ecosystems.”

From Iceland to Tahiti, divers will have the opportunity to swim alongside whale sharks, sharks, manta rays and other marine creatures.