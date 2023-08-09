JRE Chef Luca Marchini to Join Swan Hellenic for Cruise to Sicily

Michelin star Chef Luca Marchini will embark on the SH Diana for the “Secrets of Sicily” voyage, JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs announced. Sailing between August 27 and September 4, 2023, the itinerary is set to explore Italy’s Sicily Island.

According to a statement, Marchini is renowned for his innovative interpretation of Italian cuisine at the restaurant L’Erba del Re in Modena, Italy, and will bring his talent onboard to create “truly unforgettable” dining experiences.

The initiative is part of Maris, a collaboration between Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs that was launched in 2023.

The program aims to “redefine high-end cruise gastronomy,” JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs said, with chefs embarking on exclusive expedition cruises onboard Swan Hellenic’s fleet.

Maris takes guests on a “remarkable journey of gastronomic discovery,” the brand added, where the culinary skills of JRE chefs are fueled by their “dedication to tradition, sustainability, and the use of quality local ingredients.”

Sailing from Palermo, the “Secrets of Sicily” voyage will explore the island’s history, culinary and culture, with visits to Taormina, Trapani and more.

Onboard, Chef Luca Marchini will prepare a selection of dishes that are composed of high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and pay homage to the rich culinary tradition of Emilia Romagna and to Italy, JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs said.

His menus will also address new ways of expressing culinary creativity, while telling a story of “harmony, balance, experimentation, and bond with his territorial roots,” the brand added.

Guests will savor Chef Marchini’s signature dishes, enjoy a specially curated menu for a Gala Dinner, and attend a cooking show. Luca will also lead gastronomic excursions ashore, providing an opportunity to engage with local culinary traditions and specialties.

“We are delighted to partner with Swan Hellenic,” said Daniel Lehmann, President of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to bring our international gastronomic expertise to discriminating connoisseurs on exceptional voyages around the world,” he added.