ISS Appoints Harun Duzgoren as Regional Chief Executive Officer

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) announced the appointment of Harun Duzgoren as the regional chief executive officer for the Americas, effective September 1, 2023.

Duzgoren brings 23 years of managerial experience in the global marine services industry.

Before joining ISS, he served as the chief commercial officer of Subsea Global Solutions, where he played a key role in the company’s commercial strategy.

Over the years, Duzgoren was in charge of strategic assignments in key global markets, including North America, the United Kingdom, Greece, Monaco, Turkey, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Hong Kong and Singapore. His expertise includes technical ship management, crewing, commercial and technical services and offshore marine operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harun Duzgoren as the Regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services,” said Philippe Maezelle, chief executive officer at ISS. “His extensive experience, global perspective, and cross-functional leadership will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the Americas. We look forward to seeing Harun drive our innovative solutions and connect our clients with seamless operations and exceptional service.”