Holland America’s Koningsdam Offering Best of Alaska Before Moving to San Diego

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam is currently sailing its Alaska season offering week-long Inside Passage voyages.

The ship is sailing roundtrips from Vancouver, Canada to Alaska through September 2023 with stops at Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; Skagway, Alaska; Glacier Bay, Alaska; and Ketchikan, Alaska.

On October 7, 2023, the Koninsgdam will embark on a 17-night Circle Hawaii voyage also departing from Vancouver and visiting Victoria, British Columbia; Nawiliwili (Kauai), Hawaii; Hilo, Hawaii; Kailua Kona, Hawaii; Lahaina (Maui), Hawaii; and Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii.

October 24 is when the ship will end its season of departures from Vancouver and head to San Diego, California for the winter exploring the Mexican Riviera, California and Hawaii.

The Koningsdam will open the season with a seven-night Legendary Rhythm And Blues Cruise Mexican Riviera voyage departing from San Diego on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Ports of call include Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Mazatlan, Mexico; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The ship will offer seven-night Classic California or Mexican Riviera sailings as well as several longer cruises with stops in Hawaii.

Longer cruises include:

The 21-night Mexican Riviera and Circle Hawaii Holiday departing on December 16, 2023, with calls in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Ensenada, Mexico; San Diego, California; Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii; Lahaina (Maui), Hawaii; Hilo, Hawaii; Kailua Kona, Hawaii; Ensenada, Mexico.

The 24-night Baja Peninsula and Circle Hawaii Collector voyage departing on January 6, 2024, with calls in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; La Paz, Mexico; Loreto, Mexico; San Diego, California; Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii; Nawiliwili (Kauai), Hawaii, Hawaii; Hilo, Hawaii; Kailua Kona, Hawaii; Ensenada, Mexico.

The 35-night Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas voyage departing on Hilo, Hawaii; Kahului (Maui), Hawaii; Nawiliwili (Kauai), Hawaii; Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii; Fanning Island, Kiribati; Raiatea, French Polynesia; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Moorea, French Polynesia; Fakarava, French Polynesia; Nuku Hiva, French Polynesia.

In April 2024, the Koningsdam will head back to Vancouver, Canada for seven-night Alaskan voyages.