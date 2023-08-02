Holland America Line is ‘Home Away from Home’ for the Holidays

Holland America Line is inviting guests to make one of its ships their home-away-from-home for the holidays this year, according to a company statement.

With special fares and premier onboard events, guests aboard Holland America Line’s ships can celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s.

“Travelers are looking for ways to destress around the holidays while also maintaining a sense of tradition, and by cruising with us they’re able to do both,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “On a Holland America Line holiday sailing, guests can spend their days exploring exciting destinations, and at night they’ll enjoy traditional meals and other celebrations while surrounded by beautiful holiday décor. And not once will they have to worry about cooking or cleaning.”

Guests on Holland America Line’s festive cruises can:

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day on the 11-Day Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer Holiday voyage with a traditional Thanksgiving Feast with turkey, stuffing and pie. Departs Nov. 18, 2023, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Spend Christmas on the Oosterdam’s 22-Day South America and Antarctica Holiday. Guests will be taken on a journey through South America and then Antarctica for four days, including Christmas Day. Departs Dec. 16, 2023, and sails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.

Celebrate the first day of Hanukkah by visiting the oldest synagogue in continuous use in the Americas on the 19-Day Panama Canal Sunfarer/Eastern Caribbean Sailing, featuring a visit to the Mikve Israel-Emmanuel Synagogue. Departs Dec. 3, 2023, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Spend the last day of 2023 exploring Nha Trang, Vietnam, onboard the Westerdam’s 14-Day Far East Discovery Holiday. Departs Dec. 23, 2023, and includes visits to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, with a special onboard New Year’s celebration.

Guests also can also experience the festive season aboard other sailings on the Rotterdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Zuiderdam, Eurodam, Nieuw Statendam and the Zaandam, as they sail through the holiday season in the Caribbean.