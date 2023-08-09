Holland America Launches 2025 European Season with Longer Cruises

Holland America Line’s 2025 European season is now open for bookings, the company announced in a press release.

With an increase in cruises over 10 days in duratino, more sailings to Iceland and a combined 62 overnight calls or late-night departures in leading European cities, the new program allows guests to become immersed in the culture, history and landscapes of the region, Holland America said.

New in 2025, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, returns as a homeport for brand, hosting the Rotterdam and the Nieuw Statendam on roundtrip voyages to Northern Europe and the Baltic.

The cruise line also features more itineraries to trending destinations, including the Holy Land region, Iberia and Iceland.

A new 28-day “Arctic Circle Crossing” Legendary Voyage showcases Greenland’s glaciers and wildlife with five calls in the country and visits to Iceland, North Cape and Scotland.

“For Holland America Line, Europe 2025 is all about longer cruises, extended time in port and offering the most diverse range of itineraries from weeklong vacations to monthlong explorations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.

“We have 10 departure cities this season, and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city. Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it’s beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine.”

From April to November, the Oosterdam joins the Nieuw Statendam and the Rotterdam for a full season in Europe, while the Zuiderdam sails the popular 35-day “Voyage of the Vikings.”

The port-intensive itineraries range from seven to 42 days and are designed for destination immersion, Holland America Line said.

Spanning the entire region, cruises visit the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages, Holland America added. By combining two seven-day itineraries, a seven- and 14-day cruises or longer non-repeating voyages, guests can embark on back-to-back journeys of up to 42 days, the company said.

The longer sailings feature even more ports, in addition to extra time discovering the art, history and culture of Europe.