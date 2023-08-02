Havila Polaris Docks at Jektevik Terminal in Bergen

Havila Voyages’ Havila Polaris docked at the Jektevik Terminal in Bergen on Tuesday, August 15.

“Finally, we have Havila Polaris home. Already before Christmas last year, we had hoped to bring Havila Polaris home, and it feels good that after a long wait, we finally have her in Norwegian waters,” said CEO Bent Martini.

“We will use the hours here in Bergen well, to be able to get Havila Polaris on her way north as quickly as possible and get in route. We have waited a long time for this, and I am sure everyone along the coast has been waiting for a long time too.”

The Havila Polaris was greeted by the supply ship the Havila Venus.

“The Havila family stands united, and we greatly appreciated that the captain on board Havila Venus mustered his crew so late and made the trip out to welcome Havila Polaris home,” added Martini.

During the night, the ship moved from the Jektevik Terminal to Festningskaien, where it will be docked during its time in Bergen.

“We went to the Jektevik Terminal to refuel LNG, to make Havila Polaris able to go directly north as soon as we’re done with the work we need to do onboard before departure.”

“When Havila Pollux comes in early Thursday morning, we will have the crews from both ships that will first spend time getting Havila Polaris ready. This will be a joint effort for both sea and land-based employees at Havila Voyages, and it’s a motivated team that is already well underway with the work.”