Global Ports Holding Appoints Villalever to Key Role

Global Ports Holding announced the appointment of Andres Villalever as an advisor for business development, retail and on-property revenue.

In his new role, Villalever will report directly to the Chairman and CEO Mehmet Kutman.

He will lead the development of retail and on-property revenue experiences across all GPH ports and other tours and experiences, the company said, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have Andres as part of our international team of experts and confident that his exceptional contributions will significantly impact our company’s growth and success,” said Kutman.

Before joining Global Ports Holding, Villalever served as senior director of retail at Carnival Cruise Lines for six years. He brings over 20 years of international experience in retail, business development, merchandising and partnerships. He has worked in the travel, tourism, and hospitality entertainment industries, including contributions to Carnival Cruise Lines’ Port Shopping and Xcaret Group’s Theme Parks/Hotels.

His expertise will play a crucial role in the company’s retail offerings and in creating memorable experiences for our guests.