Galveston Welcomes Its Millionth Cruise Passenger of 2023

The Port of Galveston celebrated welcoming its 1 millionth cruise passenger of 2023 on August 28.

The Port, Carnival Cruise Line and MLSBCC representatives welcomed the De Graff family of Hudsonville, Michigan, at Cruise Terminal 28 with gifts and cake before they boarded on their five-night cruise onboard the Carnival Breeze. The family included Peter De Graff; wife Ashley; son Elijah, age 8; Abigail, age 6; and mother-in-law Sheri Scroggins of Wylie, Texas.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said: “We’re very happy for the De Graff family and thank them for sailing from Galveston. We’re also excited to celebrate this milestone with long-time cruise partner, Carnival Cruise Line. Thanks to the support of our cruise partners and loyal cruise customers, cruising from Galveston has never been better!”

The port partnered with Carnival on a $53 million improvement project at Cruise Terminal 25 and is currently preparing to welcome the cruise line’s newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee, in December.

“The port’s continued growth as a home port is great news for avid cruise travelers, for local people who work in cruise-related jobs, and for the entities that benefit economically, including suppliers, maritime services, hotels, restaurants, shops and other businesses,” added Rees.

The port hopes to expects to achieve a new record of welcoming at least 1.3 million cruise passengers by the end of the year.