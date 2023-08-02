From Alaska to the South Pacific: Ovation of the Seas’ 2023-24 Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas, is sailing seven-night Alaska cruises departing from Seattle for the summer 2023 cruise season.

The Alaska Glacier Cruises explore destinations including Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm and Victoria, British Columbia. Some itineraries feature a visit to Sitka as the first port of call instead of Juneau but otherwise, itineraries are fixed on the 2016-built ship.

Before it begins its South Pacific voyages in early November 2023, the Ovation of the Seas will set course for Honolulu, Hawaii from where it will set sail on a 18-night transpacific cruise from Honolulu to Sydney, Australia, where it will spend the winter season.

The transpacific voyage departs Honolulu on October 15, 2023, and calls in five destinations along the way including Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Moorea, French Polynesia; Raiatea, French Polynesia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Bay of Islands, New Zealand.

Once in Sydney, Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class ship will offer roundtrip South Pacific and New Zealand cruises ranging from three to ten nights.

Featured itineraries include:

The three-night Sampler Cruise departing on November 10 with calls in Eden, Australia.

The 10-night New Zealand Cruise departing on November 13, with calls in Fjordland National Park, New Zealand; Dunedin, New Zealand; Christchurch, New Zealand; Wellington, New Zealand; and Picton, New Zealand.

The nine-night South Pacific cruise departing on December 3 with calls in Mystery Island, Vanuatu; Vila, Vanuatu; and Noumea, New Caledonia.

Guests aboard the Ovation of the Seas will have the opportunity to explore New Zealand on longer itineraries such as the 11-night New Zealand cruise visiting Picton; Napier, Wellington, Dunedin, and Fjordland National Park. Departure dates include December 12, 2023 and January 19, 2024.

Travelers will also have a chance to visit Tasmania on the eight-night Tasmania and Adelaide Cruise calling in Hobart. The voyage departs from Sydney on January 21, 2024.

In May 2024, the Ovation of the Seas will again reposition to Seattle to begin another season of Alaska cruises. The first 2024 Alaska voyage departs Seattle on May 17.