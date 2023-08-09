Disney Wish Becomes a Classroom for Bahamian Students

The Disney Wish served as a classroom for a group of Bahamian students who embarked on the ship to learn first-hand about careers at sea from Disney Cruise Line crew members.

Over 25 students, ages 10 to 13, recently participated in a two-week summer camp sponsored by Disney Cruise Line at the LJM Maritime Academy in Nassau, The Bahamas. The students learned about the local and global maritime industry as well as about career opportunities onboard.

While the ship was docked in Nassau, the students took a tour of the ship, learned from crew members in a variety of roles and met the captain of the Disney Wish. They also had a chance to visit the ship’s command center bridge.

“It was so fun to see the Disney Wish. When we were on the bridge, my jaw just dropped. We met the captain, the pilot and other crew members,” said Quinn, a student participating in the LJM Maritime Academy summer camp program. “I hope to continue to learn more, so that one day, I can be a captain on a ship like the Disney Wish,” added Quinn.

The students also toured the ship’s theaters and youth spaces, where they had the chance to play and meet Captain Minnie and other Disney characters.

“We want to inspire young people, especially here in The Bahamas, to explore careers at sea. Sponsoring the LJM Maritime Academy summer camp program is one of the ways we’re introducing young Bahamians to maritime opportunities early on so that they know this is an option for them,” said Joey Gaskins, public affairs director, Disney Cruise Line. “We’ve invited these students aboard the Disney Wish to show them first-hand some of the incredible maritime careers available, and we want to encourage them to join our growing Disney Cruise Line team in the future.”

“Disney Cruise Line has continued to be an excellent partner to the LJM Maritime Academy, through its scholarship program and sponsorship of our successful summer camp,” said Dr. Brenda Cleare, principal of LJM Maritime Academy. “This camp is so important because it opens up new horizons for these young people as they begin to enter high school and think seriously about the direction they want their lives to go in.”