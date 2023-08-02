Cunard Partners with Grant Harrold for the Ultimate Afternoon Tea Lesson

Cunard’s Captain Aseem Hashmi teamed up with the UK’s etiquette expert Grant Harrold for a special Ultimate Afternoon Tea lesson.

Harrold was a member of the Royal household of Their Majesties King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Highgrove House in the Cotswolds for seven years. He is considered Britain’s authority voice on etiquette, service and protocol.

Harrold joined Captain Hashmi aboard the Queen Mary 2 to discuss royal etiquette and cruise ship dining for Afternoon Tea Week, to be held August 7-13.

The masterclass will demonstrate to guests how to properly engage in afternoon tea. Harrold shared gave Captain Hashmi advice on the major dos and don’ts of an Afternoon Tea service and shared tips on the proper way to stir your tea at sea, the official order in which to eat the treats, as well as the most common etiquette mistakes and the one thing you should never do when serving tea.

The special etiquette lesson will be hosted aboard the cruise line’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, set to debut in May 2024.

Harrold, who now advises royal households worldwide, joined guests onboard the Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, for voyages to the Canary Islands and Japan.

“It was a real pleasure to join Captain Hashmi for Afternoon Tea, and as expected, he conducted himself like a true gentleman – he certainly doesn’t need my help. It was a pleasure to share my unique perspective on the British monarchy and its traditions with Cunard guests, especially on ships that boast Queen Elizabeth II, and the Queen Consort, as their godmothers,” said Harrold.