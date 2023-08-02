Costa Cruises Announces ChocoCruise – Explore the World of Chocolate

Costa Cruises announced a special themed cruise this fall titled “ChocoCruise – Explore the World of Chocolate,” in collaboration with chocolate and cocoa producer Barry Callebaut.

Sailing November 17-24, 2023, the ChocoCruise aboard the Costa Toscana will take guests through the landscapes of the Mediterranean, with visits to Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples, and Civitavecchia/Rome.

During the themed cruise, five of the world’s greatest master pastry chefs and members of the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy and Ambassadors of Barry Callebaut will take guests on a journey within the journey, exploring the art of chocolate-related pastry.

The five pastry masters who will aboard the ChocoCruise 2023 are Alberto Simionato (Italy), Joël Perriard (Switzerland), Philippe Bertrand (France), Ramon Morató (Spain), and Alexandre Bourdeaux (Belgium). They will be joined onboard by Corporate PastryChef & Baker of Costa Riccardo Bellaera.

The voyage includes a range of experiences featuring chocolate. Guests will sample chocolate dishes from breakfast to dinner in various combinations including savory dishes, depending on the destination visited.

On the ship, guests can engage in meetings and show cookings led by the master pastry chefs and Riccardo Bellaera, who will share stories and secrets in the kitchen.

Guests will have the opportunity to attend daily workshops related to chocolate culture in the Lab, the ship’s galley laboratory and enjoy chocolate-themed cocktails as well presented by two Italian master bartenders, Europe Cruise Brand Ambassadors of the brand.

In addition, throughout the voyage exploring Italy, France, and Spain, guests will have the chance to sample “Destination Dishes”, dishes related to the destination visited the following day.