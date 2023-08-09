Costa Announces ‘Palermo No Mafia Tour’ for Costa Smeralda Guests

Every Thursday, guests arriving in Palermo onboard the Costa Smeralda will have a chance to participate in the “Palermo No Mafia Tour,” a walking tour of Palermo’s city center discovering the symbolic places of civic anti-mafia resistance and the fight against racketeering.

According to a press release, the tour is organized by Addiopizzo Travel, created by the Addiopizzo movement, which offers ethical tourism to say no to Mafia.

The three-hour walking tour offers an opportunity to explore a different face of Palermo. Guided by locals, the tour will help guests deepen their knowledge of the Sicilian mob and learn about the anti-mafia movement.

After being welcomed at the port, guests will begin the tour from the Teatro Massimo and then walk to the Wall of Legality, depicting the faces of those who have fallen in the fight against Mafia. After visiting Piazza Beati Paoli, guests will stop at Piazza della Memoria, with its memorial dedicated to the magistrates killed by the Mafia, and then on to the Cathedral, followed by the City Hall.

The tour also includes a break in one of the shops displaying the logo of the “Pago chi non paga” campaign, or the shops that have said no to racketeering. The Costa Smeralda’s guests will be able to contribute to change by supporting an ethical and pizzo-free economy.

The “Palermo No Mafia Tours” can be booked before the departure of the cruise.