Cordelia Cruises Announces ‘Mega Savings on Sri Lanka’ Sailings

Cordelia Cruises unveiled its newest promotion, the “Mega Savings on Sri Lanka Sailings” offer.

The new limited-time promotion allows travelers to experience Sri Lanka with discounted fares, exclusive onboard amenities and immersive shore excursions.

The new offer follows an array of savings and benefits, including the “Weekend Bonanza” and “Festive Savings.”

“We, at Cordelia Cruises, are committed to providing unparalleled luxury, hospitality, and exploration experiences that have garnered admiration both within India and on the global stage. With our exciting offers, we strive to make every moment on board accessible, unforgettable, offering unmatched savings and benefits. As India’s pride in the global cruise industry, we embrace the spirit of India and extend warm hospitality to our guests at sea always,” noted Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism, Cordelia Cruises.