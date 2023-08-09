Coral Expeditions Announces New 2024 Itineraries

Coral Expeditions announced three new 2024 expeditions exploring Sumatra, Borneo and Sulawesi, among other destinations.

The first voyage is a 16-night “Equatorial Adventure Across North Borneo” sailing departing from Manila Guests will have a chance to discover centers of evolution in ancient rainforests, and witness rare aquatic and geographical wonders.

The 18-night “Circumnavigation of Sumatra” departs from Singapore, allowing guests to explore hard-to-reach islands and follow in the footsteps of early explorers. Travelers can also learn from local rangers at Ujong Kulon National Park about the Javanese rhinoceros and subspecies of the endangered Sumatran tiger.

The third of the newly released voyages departs from Singapore and sail to Makassar in Sulawesi. The 16-night “Into The Wilds of Borneo” expedition allows guests to discover the cultural traditions of coastal cities and see rare fauna and flora in the wild.

In early 2025, guests can embark on a 14-night “In the Wake of the Makassans” expedition, sailing from Sulawesi homewards to Darwin, Australia. Travelers aboard the Coral Geographer will get to discover rich cultural practices including Alor and the highland rituals of Torajaland. Guests can also look forward to activities such as diving and snorkeling in the underwater realm of Takabonarate Marine Park within the revered Coral Triangle.

“It is always an exciting time when we release new itineraries to our guests and trade partners,” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies. “It is the culmination of years of planning and preparations from our crew. In recent years, our Circumnavigations have proven popular with our loyal guests as they offer such a unique perspective and comprehensive insight into these remote island realms. There is a real sense of achievement for guests and crew with the shared experience and the chance to deeply connect with the culture, wildlife and landscape and to understand the history and heritage of these places”