Copenhagen Malmö Port Appoints Sylvan as Cruise Manager for Visby

Copenhagen Malmö Port announced the appointment of Anna Sylvan as the new cruise manager for its cruise business in Visby.

Sylvan holds a Captain’s degree from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg and an extensive experience in the cruise and maritime industry. Previously, she served as a manager at Gotland Excursion overseeing the coordination of excursions to Gotland.

In her new role, Sylvan will be responsible for management of the cruise pier and terminal facilities in Visby as well as building relationships with local stakeholders and the local community. She will report to Luis de Carvalho, CMP’s commercial cruise director.

Building strong relationships with the local community is important in order to take advantage of Visby’s unique position in the Baltic Sea. With her experience and knowledge, Anna is an excellent addition to our team and plays a crucial role in integrating and developing the cruise business on Gotland. Anna’s primary focus will be to ensure that all of Gotland can take part in the growing cruise tourism and that the business contributes to a sustainable growth that creates opportunities to conduct cruise operations all year round”, said de Carvalho.

A total of 165,000 cruise passengers are expected to visit Gotland in 2023.

“Through strategic partnerships, continuous innovation, and the delivery of exceptional services, CMP aims to cement Visby’s position as a top cruise destination in the Baltic, while supporting the local economic growth and sustainable development of Gotland. We are therefore happy that Anna Sylvan is now in place to work on these important issues, added De Carvalho.