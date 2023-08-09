Carnival Vista Welcomes Miss Universe in Mahogany Bay

On Tuesday, August 29, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Aruba Kiara Arends and Miss Universe El Salvador Alejandra Guajardo Sada arrived at the Isla Roatan, Honduras, where they were welcomed by two Carnival Vista team members based in Honduras.

The three special guests are sailing aboard the Carnival Vista which docked at its port of call of Mahogany Bay. In Mahogany Bay, the ladies were treated to a private bungalow. Each bungalow features views of Mahogany Bay’s beaches surrounded by lush landscape.

The following day, Miss Universe Belize Ashley Lightburn will greet the women and welcome them to her home country.