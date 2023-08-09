Carnival Cruise Line Announces Entertainment Duo Aboard Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line announced that Matthew Boyd will serve as entertainment director and Kyndall “Fire” Magyar as cruise director during the Carnival Jubilee’s inaugural season.

The duo will lead the teams that deliver all the fun onboard when the ship makes its debut on December 23, 2023, starting from its homeport of Galveston, Tex.

“Watching their dedication come to life on board Carnival Jubilee’s sister ships, I know Kyndall and Matthew are perfectly suited to deliver Texas-sized fun that maximizes the capabilities of this spectacular new ship and upholds our high standards for entertainment,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment.

Magyar and Boyd together bring a combined 20 years of Carnival experience to the teams they will lead.

Magyar has been working on Carnival ships since 2016. Most recently, she served as cruise director aboard the Mardi Gras. She was also part of the inaugural team for the Carnival Horizon and was the cruise director of the Carnival Vista when it returned to service in 2021.

Boyd, who was recently named Carnival’s 2023 Entertainment Director of the Year, joined Carnival in 2010. Most recently, he led the entertainment team aboard the Carnival Celebration.