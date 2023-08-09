Brilliance of the Seas: Alaska, South Pacific and then the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas currently offers sailings from Vancouver, Canada. Sailing roundtrips from Vancouver, guests can embark on seven-night Multi Glacier Experience Cruise itineraries exploring Alaska. Ports of call include Sitka; Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm; Juneau; Hubbard Glacier; and Ketchikan.

The Alaska itineraries will be available through September 2023, when the ship will embark on a transpacific voyage to Sydney, Australia. Once there, the Brilliance of the Seas will sail the South Pacific exploring destinations such as Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Tasmania and the Kangaroo Island in Australia, among other places.

Itineraries range from seven to 11 nights and are roundtrips from Sydney.

On February 2, 2024, the Brilliance of the Seas will depart on a 12-night New Zealand voyage visiting Fjordland National Park, New Zealand; Dunedin, New Zealand; Christchurch, New Zealand; Wellington, New Zealand; Napier, New Zealand; Tauranga, New Zealand; and Bay of Islands, New Zealand.

Guests aboard the Brilliance of the Seas will have a chance to visit Indonesia as well during the 16-night All Out Australia and Indonesia journey, calling in Lombok, among other destinations.

On April 12, 2024, the ship will journey across the Pacific stopping at Bay of Islands, New Zealand; Tauranga, New Zealand; Raiatea, French Polynesia; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; and Moorea, French Polynesia, before reaching Honolulu (Oahu) Hawaii.

From Hawaii, the ship will sail to Vancouver for another season of Alaska sailings. The Alaska season will begin May 6, 2024, with a six-night Alaska Inside Passage cruise calling in Juneau, Alaska, Skagway and Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm in Alaska.

By October 2023, the Brilliance of the Seas will set course for New Orleans, Louisiana, where it will operate week-long Western Caribbean itineraries visiting destinations such as Grand Cayman, Mexico, Belize and Jamaica, among others.