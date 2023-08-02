Barbados Expects Record-Breaking Winter Cruising Season

Cruise Barbados shared results from its 2022-23 season recording a total of 625,847 passenger arrivals from 362 calls.

According to a press release, the 2022-23 numbers represent an 86 percent recovery rate compared to the 726,028 passengers and 384 calls in the 2018-19 season.

Based on current bookings, the 2023-24 cruise season is shaping up to be a record-breaking cruising period for Barbados, projecting 741,265 passengers and 407 cruise calls from October to April.

“We are grateful to witness this remarkable level of recovery after years of struggle throughout the pandemic. It has emboldened us to emerge stronger than ever before, steadfastly building a brighter future,” said Cruise Barbados’ Senior Business Development Officer Tia Broomes.

“With more than 25 major cruise lines calling to the Port of Bridgetown, we welcome all vacationers to explore the unforgettable and immersive excursions our island has to offer, including the signature cave experiences, swimming with the turtles, scuba diving, amazing culinary and authentic cultural experiences.”