Azamara Reveals Labor Day Offering, Trending Destinations

Azamara announced a special offer to celebrate Labor Day. According to the company, North American travelers will be able to receive Four Free Nights and a $600 onboard credit on select 2023 and 2024 sailings booked from now until September 6, 2023.

As many travelers are planning off-season travels for less crowds and cooler temperatures, Azamara said it’s seeing rising demand for exotic destinations this fall and winter.

Passengers can take advantage of Azamara’s Labor Day Offer to book trending sailings, such as:

18-Night Western Africa Voyage aboard Azamara Pursuit

Azamara encourages guests to discover lesser-traveled destinations on this voyage, departing November 21, 2023. Travelers can meet locals in Banjul, Gambia on Africa’s Smiling Coast, see Africa’s wildlife and sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia, and enjoy the fishing village of Luderitz, Namibia.

22-Night Amazon Intensive Voyage aboard Azamara Quest

Travelers have the opportunity to cruise the Amazon with Azamara on this sailing departing November 18, 2023. Stops in Santarém and Boca Da Valéria will give a glimpse of the riverside lifestyle, while an overnight stay in the Amazon’s largest city, Manaus, offers access to the Amazon Rainforest.

16-Night Western Australia to Asia aboard Azamara Journey

Setting sail from Perth s on February 20, 2024, this voyage will uncover Western Australia’s coast with a stop in Geraldton before an overnight stay in Singapore, home to food, culture, and the world’s busiest port. Guests then have an overnight to immerse themselves in the restaurants, nightclubs, markets, and French colonial architecture mixed with modern and Asian influences in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

15-Night Chilean Fjords Voyage aboard Azamara Quest

South American sailings continue to show popularity amongst Azamara guests over the past year. Departing January 7, 2024, this sailing allows guests more time in port to uncover the local culture with three Extended Destination Days in Montevideo, Uruguay; Port Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Punta Arenas, Chile, in addition to an overnight stay in Ushuaia, Argentina.