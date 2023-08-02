Aurora Expeditions Announces Photography Themed Voyages

In celebration of World Photography Day on August 19, Aurora Expeditions is inviting guests to join its photography-themed voyages in 2024.

Guests traveling aboard the Greg Mortimer or the Sylvia Earle will have a chance to enjoy the views of icebergs and wildlife such as penguins and great orcas and capture those moments with cameras.

Aurora’s Special Guests Program features experts in different fields who will offer their unique perspectives and share experiences. Special guests on 2024 expeditions will include photographers Richard I’Anson, Peter Eastway and Jett and Kathryn Britnell who will act as guides for guests to help them improve their photography skills.

Jett and Kathryn Britnell are professional underwater, wildlife and expedition photographers who will be onboard the Circle and Weddel voyage departing on March 8, 2025.

Landscape photographer Richard I’Anson will join two of Aurora’s photography-themed voyages: the Costa Rica and Panama Canal expedition departing on April 19, 2024, and the Arctic Complete – Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland itinerary departing on July 20.

Australian photographer Peter Eastway will join the following expeditions: The Spirit of Antarctica sailing on January 9 and South Georgia and Antarctic Odyssey departing on January 19, 2024.

Aurora Expeditions invites photographers and videographers of any skill level to learn from expert photography guides. Throughout the journeys, these experts will give lectures and presentations as well as share tips and tricks to help travelers improve their skills.