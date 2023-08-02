Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Vegan Menu

Atlas Ocean Voyages is enhancing its culinary offerings by adding new vegan dining dishes to its menu inspired by diverse cuisines, the company announced.

From appetizers and main courses to desserts, the new additions feature international flavors and innovative culinary techniques. In addition, the ingredients are locally sourced and sustainable wherever possible. The vegan menu is now available on all Atlas Ocean Voyages’ expeditions.

“Our new vegan menu, delivers yet another unique culinary experience for our guests’ evolving preferences and dietary needs,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO at Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Our team of talented chefs has carefully crafted each dish to showcase the creativity and diversity of vegan cuisine, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for our vegan travelers.

New dishes include:

Fresh Beets Niçoise Salad with beets, green beans, tomatoes, capers and potatoes;

Mushroom Stroganoff, served with a whiskey sauce, gherkins and basmati rice;

Oyster Mushroom Ceviche with pickled raw oyster mushrooms, citrus juice, cilantro cress, chili peppers, red onions, corn kernels and a sweet potato purée;

The Ensalada de Brotes with sprouts, hearts of palm, tomatoes, avocado and a chili pepper vinaigrette.

Additionally, Atlas Ocean Voyages has prepared a dedicated vegan breakfast corner featuring vegan croissants, Danish pastries, hummus and more. Plant-based Vegan Steak is also available at 7Aft Grill for dinner. Guests can also enjoy a Vegan Muesli Power Bar and a 24-hour room service with Botanically Inspired BBQ Chicken Pizza and The Impossible Delight burger.