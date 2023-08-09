Ambassador Cruise Line Unveils ‘A Taste of Ambassador’

Ambassador Cruise Line has unveiled “A Taste of Ambassador,” a new cruise concept offering guests the chance to enjoy the very best that the cruise line has to offer throughout just one weekend.

Sailing from Bristol Royal Portbury to London Tilbury on Friday, November 10, 2023, new to brand or new to cruise guests experience all that Ambassador has to offer during the two nights onboard the Ambition.

Joining the cruise will be Linda Lusardi, Ambassador’s special guest in an “In Conversation With…” session. Lusardi’s modeling and acting career spans nearly 30 years. She starred in multiple UK soaps including “Emmerdale”, “The Bill” and “Brookside.”

She was also featured on entertainment shows such as “Loose Women”, “Celebrity MasterChef,” and “Dancing on Ice.”

“In Conversation with… Linda Lusardi” will offer guests the chance to meet a star while enjoying their Ambassador sailing. Lusardi will be interviewed by her husband and fellow actor, Sam Kane, known for his role in “Brookside”. Lusardi will share her life experiences during a session onboard where audience members will also be invited to ask her questions.

In addition, guests who book this cruise before August 31, 2023, will have a chance to win a Meet & Greet with Linda Lusardi, including a glass or two of sparkling wine and canapes.

The special sailing will also feature daytime and nighttime entertainment from the Ambassador Theatre Company. These include “A Night in Nashville” and “Love is in the Air”. Other highlights

include a Welcome Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner, where guests can dress up and enjoy a specially designed menu featuring the Baked Alaska Parade.

Saver Fares for the two-night “A Taste of Ambassador” sailing departing on November 10, 2023 start from £199 per person based on two people sharing a Standard Inside Twin Cabin.