Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Store Visits and Incentives

Ambassador Cruise Line announced “Blitz” store visits and incentive program for agents in the West and South West of England ahead of the Ambition’s maiden sailings from Bristol and Falmouth Royal Portbury on Tuesday, September 5 and Falmouth on Wednesday, September 6.

The Ambassador Trade Team will be in the West and South West regions visiting agents in stores close to the new departure ports starting from August 21, 2023.

During these visits, the Ambassador Trade Team will deliver flyers and leaflets promoting the voyages and give away goodies such as Purple Tickets. The Purple Tickets can be redeemed against prizes such, from Prosecco to Afternoon Teas, Cruises and more.

The Trade Team will also share details of a new incentive for departures from Bristol Royal Portbury and Falmouth Port. Launching on Friday, August 11, the offer will run for one month, ending on Friday, September 8. During the first three weeks of the campaign, every week, one lucky agent will win a prize of £200. For the final week, one agent will win a cruise for two.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “The regional departures Ambition offers have been hugely popular with our agent partners and their customers since they first went on sale, and we know that the arrival of our second lady of the sea into Bristol & Falmouth is hugely anticipated. We want to join in with the excitement as the countdown to her maiden voyage from these ports draws nearer. We appreciate all the hard work our valued agent partners do for us – they are key to the success of Ambition’s regional departure program. The ‘blitz visits’, Purple Ticket initiative and sales incentive are our way of bringing a bit of fun to our agent friends in the West and South West and offer us the chance to thank them for all they do for Ambassador Cruise Line.”

Ryan Readman, business development manager says “Our valued agent partners work extremely hard for Ambassador and their support is hugely appreciated by everyone in the Trade Team. When Ambition arrives in our new departure ports of Bristol Royal Portbury and Falmouth, demand in the local areas will undoubtedly spike as our premium value, no-fly experiences come to the regions for the very first time. When this happens, agents will be busy with inquiries and guests asking all about the Ambassador Cruise Line experience, so this incentive is to thank them for their hard work and continued support.”