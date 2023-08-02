Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Ad Spend Up for Carnival and Norwegian

Carnival Celebration

According to Ad Age, Carnival Corporation had the highest ad spending growth among the publication’s list of top 200 advertisers.

Carnival’s estimated advertising spending for 2022 surged 153%  according to AdAge; far surpassing what the company spent pre-pandemic. Dollar estimate for ad spending (including digital) for the company was reported at $432 million.

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH) ranked third in ad spending uptick in the list with an 88 percent increase but at a higher dollar output than Carnival at $491 million.

Travel companies stood out as a category with the 200 top companies and included Expedia and Tripadvisor.  Travel marketing has grown significantly according to Ad Age – the fastest growing ad category in the list.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.