VPS Appoints Nicholas Clague as Head of Sustainable Fuels

VPS announced the appointment of Dr. Nicholas Clague, as the company’s new head of sustainable fuels.

Dr. Malcolm Cooper, VPS CEO, said: “We are extremely pleased to have Nick join VPS. Nick brings a great depth of science and technology expertise gained from his long career in the fuel and oil supply industries. He will lead the further development of VPS testing and advisory services for alternative low-carbon marine fuels as part of our shipping decarbonization service.”

Clague has gained his BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and PhD in Chemistry at Hull University and has held senior technical roles with, SK Innovation, Lubrizol and Afton Chemical. In his previous roles, he was involved in the development of products connected with biodiesel in various sectors.

Most recently, Clague served as technical director at Vickers Oils where he was responsible for technical marine lubricants for stern tubes and deck equipment.

”I am really looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity. This role will allow me to use my expertise and experience, as part of the VPS team in providing key technical solutions, support and advice, to our maritime customers, as global shipping looks to decarbonize and achieve challenging environmental emissions reduction targets over the coming years,” said Clague.