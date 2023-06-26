TUI Announces Nile Cruises with Fourth Ship

TUI River Cruises is expanding its offerings with an announcement of a new Nile cruise program set to begin in Winter 2024.

The cruise line will introduce exclusive TUI charter flights from London Gatwick and Manchester Airports to Luxor, Egypt, making it the only tour operator to offer direct, non-stop flights from the UK to Luxor, according to a press release from the company.

The new Nile cruises will feature a fully refurbished five-star ship named TUI Al Horeya, meaning “freedom,” accommodating 145 passengers across 74 cabins, including singles, standard cabins, and suites. Embarking on seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor, guests will experience the Nile and visit landmarks like the Luxor and Edfu Temples.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of TUI River Cruises, expressed enthusiasm for the new offering, noting that a cruise along the Nile provides an unforgettable experience with year-round sunshine, making Egypt the perfect destination for immersing oneself in ancient history, he said.

Hackney said: “TUI River Cruises is going from strength to strength, and we are so excited to introduce this latest offering on the Nile which we are confident our customers will love.

“A cruise along the Nile offers a serene and unforgettable experience with lush landscapes, traditional villages, and other iconic landmarks such as the Luxor and Edfu Temples. With year-round sunshine, Egypt is the perfect destination for exploring ancient history and allowing guests to immerse themselves in a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Hackney said.

To enhance the customer experience, dedicated licensed Egyptologists will be on hand throughout the trip to provide insights and answer any questions about the historical significance of the sites visited.

The company said that the TUI Al Horeya boasts modern amenities, including a top-deck swimming pool, two whirlpools, an entertainment area, a restaurant, Al Fresco dining, a lounge bar, a wellness studio and a boutique shop.

Guests can also enjoy a day and night entertainment program and a range of expert-curated excursions that offer a journey back to the era of pharaohs and dynasties.