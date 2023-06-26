Swan Hellenic’s Vega Completes First Year in Service

The SH Vega is completing its first year in service for Swan Hellenic. After being delivered by the Helsinki Shipyard, the expedition ship sailed on its maiden voyage on July 20, 2022.

As the company’s second newbuild the SH Vega spent its inaugural season cruising in Northern Europe and the Arctic.

The ship’s inaugural voyage sailed from Northern Norway to the Svalbard archipelago. A ten-night itinerary, the expedition featured visits to Northwest Spitsbergen National Park, the Hinlopen Strait, Bear Island and more.

The SH Vega also offered additional sailings to Svalbard during its debut program, as well as other expeditions to Iceland, Greenland and the Canadian Arctic.

A sister to the 2021-built SH Minerva, the SH Vega was designed to cruise in remote and polar areas, such as the Arctic and Antarctica.

According to Swan Hellenic, the vessel’s project also complies with the latest emission standards and allows for minimal environmental impact.

On the hotel side, the 10,500-ton ship is said to offer “elegant and spacious accommodation” for 152 guests, in addition to an array of amenities that include a gym, spa, sauna, panoramic restaurant and club lounge serving world-class cuisine, as well as a pool deck with a bar.

The SH Vega is also equipped with an expedition laboratory, a marine life library and an observation lounge for lectures by expert expedition leaders and specialists from a wide range of disciplines.

Currently offering its second season in the Arctic, the Vega vessel is scheduled to soon transit the Northwest Passage for the first time as part of a 16-night expedition that sails from Greenland.

Later this year, the ship makes its way South for a winter program in Antarctica. Starting in early November, the scheduled includes series of expeditions to the Frozen Continent departing from Ushuaia.