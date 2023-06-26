Swan Hellenic Offers Trade Partners Antarctic Prizes

Swan Hellenic launched a competition for travel advisors with a chance to experience the full Antarctic cultural expedition cruise themselves.

Travel agencies need to book a minimum of three staterooms on Swan Hellenic’s 2023-24 Antarctic cruises in order for the advisor who made a booking to enter the competition.

Then, each advisor receives one entry in the prize drawing for every stateroom booking they have made.

There are no limits in terms of how many entries each travel advisor can get. The prize drawing will be for 10 double-occupancy oceanview staterooms on a nine-day Antarctic voyage during the 2024-25 season.

Patrizia Iantorno, vice president of global marketing at Swan Hellenic, said: “This is more than a competition. We want as many enthusiastic Travel Advisors as possible to live the Swan Hellenic experience themselves, going beyond the ordinary to see what others don’t. Which is why we’ve reserved 10 Oceanview staterooms for 10 hardworking winners”.

The competition runs from July 4 to December 31, 2023, and there can be only one winner per agency. The results will be announced in the first week of January 2024.